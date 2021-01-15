'Stay cautious,' say analysts as Sensex, Nifty suffer biggest fall in 4 weeks

“We began the week on a cheerful note and saw follow-up buying to extend the up move beyond 14650 mark. Around this levels, we found some parameters like PCR-OI and FIIs ‘Long short Ratio’ hinting market in the overbought zone. As anticipated, we witnessed decent profit booking at the higher level which led weekly closing below 14450 mark. The volatility index surged more than 16% this week, which is certainly not good for bulls. We expect some follow-up selling in the coming week as well. Hence, traders are advised lightening up their longs and prefer buying slightly OTM puts incase of any pullback around 14500-14550. Stay cautious."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}