Stay cautious, say market experts as Sensex sinks 550 points today

"Indian markets opened the week on a negative note, in sync with the global markets, following a risk-off attitude amongst investors due to concerns regarding the spread of the virus in India and globally. The infections are still high in India while there seems to be a resurgence of virus cases in China and the US. FII net inflows into equity were also negative over the previous two trading sessions, which could be a signal of reduced risk appetite. Our advice to investors remains to be cautious and stock specific."