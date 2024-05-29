Stay invested, be hedged, prefer largecaps: Devina Mehra decodes stock market trading strategy amid high volatility
Mehra believes there may be volatility in the Indian share market for the short term. To mitigate this, she suggests remaining fully invested but buy insurance via hedges to manage potential downsides. This strategy may incur costs, but is a prudent measure to avoid significant losses.
With the Indian stock market hitting all-time high amid heightened volatility, investors are often left wondering how to navigate these uncertain waters. Devina Mehra, Founder and Chairperson of First Global, has offered a nuanced approach and discussed her strategy of positioning the portfolios in her PMS.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started