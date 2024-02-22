Stay light ahead of the elections; defence, engineering, railways, infra look overvalued, says Jimeet Modi of SAMCO
Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO of SAMCO Group expects high volatility ahead of the General Elections. He advises investors to stay light and diversify portfolios into gold and debt.
Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO of SAMCO Group expects high volatility ahead of the General Elections. He says Investors must stay light ahead of the election and may even consider diversifying their portfolios into other assets like gold and debt. In an interview with Mint, Modi said there are pockets of overvaluation in defence, engineering, railways and infrastructure segments while defensives like pharma and FMCG sectors offer considerable safety in terms of volatility. Edited excerpts:
