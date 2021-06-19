Steady flows into funds likely to lift earnings of AMC

PFRDA has allowed NPS subscribers with savings up to ₹5,00,000 to take the entire amount at retirement without mandating any investment in annuities. Earlier this facility (without annuity rider) was available only for withdrawal of NPS corpus of up to Rs2,00,000. PFRDA has also revised the premature withdrawal limit on a lump sum basis from Rs1,00,000 to Rs2,50,000. Maximum entry age to avail the benefit has also been risen to 70yrs against 65yrs earlier. “Positive changes in NPS scheme can benefit UTI the most ( ₹1.76 trillion AUM)," ICICI Securities said.