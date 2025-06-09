Steady nominal GDP growth will gradually boost India's weight in MSCI EM index, says Morris of BNP Paribas AMC
Dipti Sharma 6 min read 09 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
India’s growth is powered by domestic consumption, services, and a rising middle class, making it a potential beacon of stability and growth in a volatile global environment, according to Daniel Morris, chief market strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
If India continues to grow its nominal GDP at a low double-digit rate, it will support a gradual increase in its weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, said Daniel Morris, chief market strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management. India is already the second largest weight in this index, and a further increase in weight will help attract more benchmark funds to the country, he told Mint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story