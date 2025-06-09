There is a parallel here to the pandemic. Back then, most forecasts for growth and inflation turned out to be wrong, not because the analysts were off, but because we were in completely uncharted territory. No model could really capture what was happening. It feels similar now. We are in a situation we have not seen before, so we are still flying blind in some ways. Everything depends on how the data plays out, both for growth and inflation and the Fed’s response will follow from that. I could make a prediction, but honestly, confidence in any forecast is low right now. It is a very volatile, very data-dependent environment.