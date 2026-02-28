HEG Greentech demerger: Why Madhusudan Kela is betting ₹500 crore on this pivot

The ₹5,000 crore projection does not include any growth or capacity expansion in the TACC (anode) business beyond the initial phase. It was calculated before HEG Greentech acquired the remaining 49% stake in the hydro assets from Statkraft (thereby fully consolidating hydro revenues). It did not consider the financial returns from the new IPP business either. At ₹587 per share, HEG is trading at a 16.5 EV/Ebitda multiple, in line with the 10-year median of 18 and even a discount to Graphite India (25.6).