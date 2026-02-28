The global steel industry is a major polluter, accounting for about 7-9% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The traditional blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF) manufacturing process is highly carbon-intensive, emitting an average of 2.33 tons of carbon dioxide per ton of steel.
HEG Greentech demerger: Why Madhusudan Kela is betting ₹500 crore on this pivot
SummarySteel is going green, and HEG sits at the center of this shift. As electric arc furnace capacity rises and energy storage expands, the company is betting on electrodes and clean-tech to power the transition.
