Steel stocks are back on investors’ radar as a recovery in domestic steel prices, improving operating spreads and resilient infrastructure demand lift the sector’s earnings outlook. With domestic hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices hovering near four-year highs and margins improving in November, the steel sector appears to be entering a more favourable phase after a prolonged period of volatility.

Market experts believe the improving price environment offers an opportunity to selectively accumulate steel and metals stocks, rather than bet on the entire sector. While stronger realisations, infrastructure spending and capacity expansion are supporting the earnings outlook, rising coking coal costs, import pressures and global trade developments remain key risks.

Analysts are favouring companies with captive raw material resources, backward integration, operational efficiencies and a growing share of value-added products. Their preferred picks range from integrated steelmakers and specialised downstream players to companies benefiting from secondary steelmaking and improving capacity utilisation.

Among the stocks highlighted by experts are Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Lloyds Metals & Energy, Sambhv Steel Tubes and Monolithisch India. Some of these offer fundamental earnings recovery opportunities, while others are emerging as technical bets with identifiable breakout levels and upside targets.

Here is what experts are saying about the steel sector and the stocks investors should watch.

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What experts are saying: Should you buy steel stocks now? Bhavik Bhagwanji Shah, CFA, Analyst – Metals & Mining at Choice Institutional Equities, believes selective accumulation makes sense as domestic steel prices, particularly across long products and value-added tubes, have staged a meaningful recovery after the monsoon. The improvement in prices has also expanded spreads in November, strengthening the earnings outlook for the second half of FY27.

According to Shah, sustained infrastructure and construction capital expenditure is improving earnings visibility across the domestic steel value chain. However, he cautioned investors against chasing leveraged, non-integrated mills.

Instead, he prefers companies with captive raw material security, efficient secondary steelmaking operations and specialised downstream businesses that can protect margins from input-cost volatility.

Shah's top three picks: 1. Lloyds Metals & Energy: The company stands out for its captive iron ore advantage in Gadchiroli and its expanding downstream presence across direct reduced iron (DRI) and steelmaking. According to Shah, rising domestic steel and sponge iron prices could directly improve EBITDA per tonne, while structural volume expansion and low-cost logistics provide additional earnings support.

2. Sambhv Steel Tubes: The company is well-positioned to benefit from a recovery in structural tubes and infrastructure demand. Its backward integration into narrow-width hot-rolled coils and focus on value-added, higher-margin tubular products offer some insulation against commodity price volatility. Shah believes firmer steel realisations could also provide operating leverage.

3. Monolithisch India: Shah sees the company as a niche beneficiary of rising steel production and increasing secondary steelmaking intensity. As steel mills focus on improving furnace productivity, material recovery and refractory efficiency to protect margins, specialised consumable suppliers could benefit from steady volume growth and attractive return ratios without requiring substantial balance-sheet investments.

Gaurav Garg's top three steel stock picks: Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at Lemonn, believes improving domestic steel prices and operating margins make the sector attractive from an earnings perspective, although stock selection remains crucial.

Domestic HRC prices remained close to four-year highs at around ₹63,800 per tonne, while rebar prices stood at approximately ₹63,900 per tonne. More importantly, estimated HRC spot margins improved to around ₹35,640 per tonne in November, indicating stronger realisation support for steel producers.

Demand conditions have also remained supportive, with domestic finished steel consumption growing 6.6% year-on-year in October, reflecting resilient demand from infrastructure, construction and manufacturing.

However, Garg flagged the recent weekly moderation in steel prices, higher coking coal costs and increased imports as risks investors should monitor.

He identified Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel as his preferred picks.

1. Tata Steel | Target price: ₹ 210 Garg favours Tata Steel for its strong domestic operations, improving profitability and operational efficiencies. In Q2 FY27, consolidated EBITDA increased 17% year-on-year to ₹10,665 crore, while its India operations delivered an EBITDA margin of approximately 25%.

The domestic business remains the key earnings driver. However, the company's European operations and elevated debt remain important risks.

2. JSW Steel | Target price: ₹ 1,470 JSW Steel is Garg's preferred growth-oriented pick, backed by record quarterly sales volumes, capacity expansion and improving domestic demand.

In Q2 FY27, revenue increased 20.7% year-on-year to ₹54,486 crore, while net profit rose to ₹5,279 crore from ₹1,623 crore a year earlier.

Its expansion programme and efforts to strengthen raw material sourcing provide longer-term growth visibility. However, higher coking coal costs and capital expenditure remain key monitorables.

3. Jindal Steel | Target price: ₹ 1,270 Jindal Steel offers an opportunity to participate in volume-led growth and operating leverage as new capacities ramp up, according to Garg.

In Q2 FY27, revenue increased 43% year-on-year to ₹16,679 crore, supported by a 27% rise in steel sales volumes to 2.4 million tonnes.

Cost efficiencies, a higher share of value-added products and improving capacity utilisation could support future earnings, although input-cost pressures remain a concern.

Overall, Garg prefers JSW Steel for its scale and expansion-led growth, Tata Steel for its improving domestic profitability and Jindal Steel for its volume-growth opportunity. He recommends staggered accumulation rather than chasing sharp price rallies.

He also advised investors to account for the cyclical nature of steel prices, imported coking coal costs, Chinese exports and trade restrictions, including the latest European Union anti-dumping duties on certain Indian steel products.l

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Gaurav Arora's technical picks: Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and SAIL From a technical perspective, Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, believes the steel sector is holding firm, supported by rebar prices of around ₹64,800 per tonne and the safeguard duty on imports, which provides support to domestic producers.

Arora identified three stocks with important technical levels to watch.

1. Tata Steel: Support at ₹ 180, upside towards ₹ 195–200 After its previous upmove and subsequent pullback, Tata Steel is finding support around ₹180. Arora believes holding above this level is crucial for the stock's near-term outlook.

The stock is among his preferred technical picks, with the potential to test ₹195–200 in the near term.

2. Jindal Steel: Breakout above ₹ 1,188 could trigger a rally Jindal Steel is forming a double-bottom pattern and is awaiting a breakout above ₹1,188, according to Arora.

A sustained move above this level could open the way for an upside towards ₹1,280–1,300. The trailing support for the stock is placed at ₹1,100.

3. SAIL: Breakout above ₹ 185 in focus SAIL is trading within a symmetrical triangle pattern, with ₹185 emerging as the key breakout level.

The stock is holding comfortably above its 20-week and 50-week exponential moving averages (EMAs), with key support placed at ₹168–170.

Arora believes the stock needs to cross ₹175 for a stronger continuation move, potentially taking it towards ₹200.

What should investors do? The improving domestic steel price environment, stronger spreads and resilient infrastructure demand have strengthened the earnings outlook for Indian steelmakers heading into the second half of FY27. However, the recovery is not without risks, particularly from volatile raw material costs, imports and global trade developments.

The experts' views suggest that investors should focus on companies with pricing power, raw material security, operating efficiencies and the ability to benefit from rising steel production.

While JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Jindal Steel feature prominently in the fundamental and technical recommendations, Lloyds Metals & Energy, Sambhv Steel Tubes and Monolithisch India offer more specialised exposure to the recovery.

For investors looking to enter the sector, staggered accumulation and close monitoring of steel prices, margins and technical breakout levels may be more prudent than chasing stocks after sharp rallies.