Steel Strips announces 1:5 stock split. Details inside2 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 01:11 PM IST
While announcing its earnings for the first quarter ended June 2022, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd said that its board has approved stock split in the ratio of 1:5. Shares of Steel Strips were trading more than 5% lower at ₹801 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's afternoon deals.