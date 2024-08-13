Steel’s struggles amid metals surge: What lies ahead for investors
Summary
- The metals sector continues to rally, with base metals like copper and aluminium showing bullish trends, suggesting potential for further gains in 2024 and beyond.
- Steel, however, faces significant challenges, with prices hitting a 52-week low, indicating a bearish outlook for major steel producers.
The term "new normal" gained traction during the pandemic, symbolizing a period of dramatic global shifts. Stock markets, after enduring a severe downturn, rebounded sharply in a V-shaped recovery, driving indices to unprecedented highs.