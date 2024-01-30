Stellar Debut: Addictive Learning lists at ₹310, premium of 120% to IPO price
Addictive Learning Technology's share price made a strong debut on the bourses today, January 30, 2024, as the stock got listed at ₹310 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 121.42% to the issue price of ₹140. The stock surged further to hit an intraday high of ₹320 apiece.
