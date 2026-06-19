Stellar Debut! Horizon Reclaim India share price lists at ₹151, a premium of 47% from SME IPO price

Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO Listing: Horizon Reclaim share price made a muted debut in the Indian stock market today, 19 June, as it got listed at ₹151 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of almost 47%over its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹103.
The listing was underperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). Horizon Reclaim IPO GMP stood at ₹75 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of ₹178 — a premium of 72.82% to offer price.
Horizon Reclaim IPO saw massive demand in its 3 day's of bidding. was subscribed 304.11 times in total.
The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was booked 308.30 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 450.74 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 186.72 times subscription.
Horizon Reclaim (India) IPO, a ₹54 crore SME public issue, opened for subscription on June 12, 2026, and closed on June 16, 2026. The basis of allotment for the issue was finalised on June 17, 2026.
The public issue comprised a fresh issue of 0.53 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The company plans to utilise the proceeds towards working capital requirements, repayment of debt, capital expenditure for installing additional plant and machinery, and general corporate purposes.
Explaining the rationale behind the listing, the company said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP): "We believe that listing will enhance our corporate image and visibility of brand name of our company. We also believe that our company will receive the benefits from listing equity shares on the SME platform of BSE Limited (“BSE SME”). It will also provide liquidity to the existing shareholders and will also create a public trading market for the Equity Shares of our Company."
The IPO was priced at ₹103 per share. Investors were required to bid for a minimum lot of 1,200 shares. For retail investors, the minimum application size was 2,400 shares, translating into a minimum investment of ₹2,47,200 at the upper price band.
Ahead of the IPO opening, Horizon Reclaim (India) raised more than ₹15 crore from anchor investors. The anchor book included investors such as Nova Global Opportunities Fund PCC - Touchstone, Bandhan Mutual Fund and Finavenue Growth Fund.
GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. was appointed as the registrar. Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt. Ltd. is the designated market maker for the IPO.
Horizon Reclaim (India) is engaged in manufacturing reclaimed rubber, a recycled material produced from used rubber products including scrap tyres, tread peelings, rubber tubes and industrial rubber waste.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
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