Stellar Debut! Jain Resource Recycling share price lists at ₹265.05 on NSE, up 14.25% from IPO price

Jain Resource Recycling IPO Listing: Jain Resource Recycling share price made a strong debut in the Indian stock market today, October 1. Jain Resource Recycling share price was listed on Wednesday at ₹265.05 apiece on NSE, a premium of 14.25 percent from its issue price of ₹232. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹265.25, up 14.33 percent from issue price.

The Jain Resource Recycling IPO outperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹13 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹245 — translating to a premium of 5.60 percent over the upper end of the issue price band.

Jain Resource Recycling IPO Details Jain Resource Recycling Limited made a robust debut on the BSE and NSE on October 1, 2025, following the successful conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). The issue, which opened on September 24 and closed on September 26, received overwhelming investor participation, with allotments finalized on September 29.

The ₹1,250 crore IPO was priced in the range of ₹220–232 per share and comprised a fresh issue of 2.16 crore equity shares worth ₹500 crore, along with an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.23 crore shares amounting to ₹750 crore. The minimum bid was set at 64 shares, requiring retail investors to invest ₹14,848 at the upper price band.

Investor response was exceptionally strong, with overall subscription reaching 16.76 times. The issue attracted bids for 49.67 crore shares against 2.96 crore shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category led the demand, being subscribed 26.67 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 5.59 times and the retail quota 3.81 times.

According to the company, proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for prepayment or scheduled repayment of certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes. Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. acted as the book running lead manager, with Kfin Technologies Ltd. serving as the registrar.

About Jain Resource Recycling Founded in 2022, Jain Resource Recycling Limited specializes in the recycling and manufacturing of non-ferrous metals. Its product portfolio includes lead and lead alloy ingots, copper and copper ingots, as well as aluminium and aluminium alloys.

The company caters to a wide range of industries, including lead-acid batteries, electrical and electronics, pigments, and automotive. Its clientele extends across domestic and global markets, with notable customers such as Vedanta Limited–Sterlite Copper, Luminous Power Technologies, Yash Resources Recycling, Mitsubishi Corporation RtM Japan, and Nissan Trading Co.