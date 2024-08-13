Stellar Debut! Unicommerce eSolutions shares list at ₹235, a 117.59% premium to IPO price

Shares of Unicommerce eSolutions made a stellar debut on the exchanges today, August 13. The stock listed at 235 per share on the NSE, a premium of 117.59 percent to its issue price of 108. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at 230, a 112.96 percent premium.

Pranati Deva
Published13 Aug 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Trade Now
Unicommerce eSolutions IPO listing
Unicommerce eSolutions IPO listing(https://unicommerce.com/)

Shares of Unicommerce eSolutions made a stellar debut on the exchanges today, August 13. The stock listed at 235 per share on the NSE, a premium of 117.59 percent to its issue price of 108. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at 230, a 112.96 percent premium.

The 276.57 crore initial public offering (IPO) was open for subscription between August 6-8 at a price band of 102-108 per share.

The issue witnessed phenomenal demand in its 3 days of bidding. The IPO was overall subscribed 168.35 times with investors bidding for 237.11 crore shares as against 1.4 crore on offer. The Non Institutional Investors category was subscribed the most 252.46 times followed by the Qualified Institutional Buyers quota, which was bid 138.75 times. Meanwhile, the Retail Investor portion was also subscribed a massive 130.99 times.

Also Read | Saraswati Saree Depot IPO: Issue to open tomorrow; here are 10 things to know

The initial public offering (IPO) of Unicommerce eSolutions consists entirely of an Offer for Sale (OFS), involving up to 2.56 crore shares with a face value of Re 1 per share. Through this OFS, AceVector Ltd and SB Investment Holdings (UK) aim to divest part of their stakes in the company. Consequently, Unicommerce eSolutions will not receive any proceeds from the IPO since it is solely an OFS transaction.

The allocation of shares in the IPO is structured to reserve approximately 75% for qualified institutional buyers, 10% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-retail investors. The book-running lead managers for the IPO are IIFL Securities and CLSA India, with Link Intime India serving as the registrar.

Also Read | IPOs next week: Five public issues, two listings scheduled for next week

About the firm

Founded in February 2012, Unicommerce eSolutions operates as a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, offering solutions to manage e-commerce operations for brands, sellers, and logistics providers. The company provides a suite of software products designed to streamline post-purchase e-commerce processes. It serves a significant and expanding client base in India, including well-known names such as Lenskart, Fabindia, Zivame, TCNS, Mamaearth, Emami, Sugar, BoAt, Portronics, Pharmeasy, GNC, Cello, Urban Company, Mensa, Shiprocket, Xpressbees, and others.

In addition to its presence in India, Unicommerce has clients in six other countries, with a focus on regions in South East Asia and the Middle East. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Unicommerce reported a net profit of 13.08 crore, an increase from 6.48 crore the previous year. The company's revenue for FY24 was 109.43 crore, up from 92.97 crore in the prior fiscal year.

Also Read | Positron Energy IPO: Price band set at ₹238 to ₹250 per share; Details here

Analysts have suggested that aggressive investors might consider subscribing to the IPO for potential listing gains, given that the issue is priced at a premium. However, Swastika Investmart noted that the IPO is priced aggressively with a Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 84x, reflecting a premium valuation. In the absence of listed peers, making a comprehensive valuation comparison is challenging. Due to these factors, they recommend a cautious approach, suggesting that only well-informed investors should consider this IPO for potential listing gains. They have given a 'Subscribe with caution' rating for the IPO.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
19 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
24.5%

2 of 7Read Full Story
2,450

3 of 7Read Full Story
3.54%

4 of 7Read Full Story
$111.7 B

5 of 7Read Full Story
5.5-6%

6 of 7Read Full Story
£4.19 M

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 09:59 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStellar Debut! Unicommerce eSolutions shares list at ₹235, a 117.59% premium to IPO price

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

342.65
10:44 AM | 13 AUG 2024
1.35 (0.4%)

Bandhan Bank

192.35
10:44 AM | 13 AUG 2024
-4.75 (-2.41%)

Tata Steel

151.20
10:44 AM | 13 AUG 2024
-0.85 (-0.56%)

Bharat Electronics

300.30
10:44 AM | 13 AUG 2024
-1.1 (-0.36%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rattanindia Enterprises

87.30
10:33 AM | 13 AUG 2024
6.44 (7.96%)

Inox Wind

224.80
10:33 AM | 13 AUG 2024
16.3 (7.82%)

Gujarat Pipavav Port

246.55
10:33 AM | 13 AUG 2024
16.55 (7.2%)

JBM Auto

1,955.05
10:32 AM | 13 AUG 2024
118.35 (6.44%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,196.001,000.00
    Chennai
    71,637.00-325.00
    Delhi
    71,218.00-465.00
    Kolkata
    71,987.00234.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue