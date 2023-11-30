Stellar Listing: Gandhar Oil lists at ₹298, premium of 76.3% to IPO price
Gandhar Oil Refinery India is a leading manufacturer of white oils by revenue in the financial year 2023, including domestic and overseas sales, and is one of the top five players globally in terms of market share in the calendar year 2022.
Gandhar Oil Refinery India made a strong debut on the bourses today, November 30, 2023, as the stock got listed at ₹298 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of 76.33% to the issue price of ₹169. The stock further jumped to ₹344 levels in minutes after hitting the secondary market, indicating a stellar premium of 103% over the issue price.
