Stellar Listing: Harshdeep Hortico lists at ₹70, premium of 55% to IPO price
Harshdeep Hortico's share price made a strong debut on the bourses today, February 05, 2024, as the stock got listed at ₹70 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of 55.55% to the issue price of ₹45. The ₹19 crore SME IPO was open for subscription between January 29 and January 31, 2024, at a price band in the range of ₹42–45 per share. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 42.42 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale component.
