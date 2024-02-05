 Stellar Listing: Harshdeep Hortico lists at ₹70, premium of 55% to IPO price | Mint
Stellar Listing: Harshdeep Hortico lists at ₹70, premium of 55% to IPO price

 A Ksheerasagar

Harshdeep Hortico's share price made a strong debut on the bourses today, February 05, 2024, as the stock got listed at ₹70 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of 55.55% to the issue price of ₹45.

The company markets its products to around 27 states & Union Territories in India, of which the majority portion of the revenue comes from the state of Maharashtra. (iStockphoto)Premium
The company markets its products to around 27 states & Union Territories in India, of which the majority portion of the revenue comes from the state of Maharashtra. (iStockphoto)

Harshdeep Hortico's share price made a strong debut on the bourses today, February 05, 2024, as the stock got listed at 70 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of 55.55% to the issue price of 45. The 19 crore SME IPO was open for subscription between January 29 and January 31, 2024, at a price band in the range of 42–45 per share. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 42.42 lakh shares with no offer-for-sale component.

The issue was overall subscribed to 131 times. The issue received a stellar response from retail investors whose portion set was subscribed to 98.25 times and a solid response from non-institutional buyers whose portion set was subscribed to 181.95 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed to 213 times, according to data on Chittorgarh.

The company intends to utilise the proceeds of the issue for repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Harshdeep Hortico is primarily engaged in the business of designing, developing, manufacturing, and supplying various types of pots and planters, like plastic indoor planters, outdoor planters, illuminated planters, decorative planters, roto-moulded planters, fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP) lanters, and Eco series planters, along with related accessories like garden hose pipes & water can. Apart from this, the company has also recently entered the field of roto-mould outdoor furniture.

Currently, the company markets its products to around 27 states & Union Territories in India, of which the majority portion of the revenue comes from the state of Maharashtra. It has also exported products to countries such as Djibouti, East Africa, United Kingdom, Nepal, etc.

The company's revenues from exports for fiscal 2023 and 2022 were 75.58 lakhs and 70.25 lakhs, respectively, which constituted 1.85% and 2.02% of its revenue from operations for the respective fiscal.

The company’s product portfolio comprises more than 500 products and accessories. This diverse range of products will attract and help to retain customers and increase revenue streams, the company said in its RHP report.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Published: 05 Feb 2024, 10:04 AM IST
