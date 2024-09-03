Stellar listing! Premier Energies shares debut at ₹990 on NSE, a 120% premium to IPO price

Premier Energies' IPO listed at 990 on NSE, a 120% premium, and 991 on BSE. The 2,830.40 crore IPO saw strong demand, with overall subscription at 75 times, including 212.42 times by QIBs.

Pranati Deva
Published3 Sep 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Trade Now
Premier Energies IPO listing

Premier Energies IPO listing: Shares of Premier Energies made a stellar debut on the bourses today. It listed at 990 on NSE, a premium of 120 percent from its IPO price of 450. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at 991, a 120.22 percent premium to its issue price.

The 2,830.40 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Premier Energies, a leading solar cell and module manufacturer, was open for subscription from August 27, 2024, to August 29, 2024, with a price band set between 427 and 450 per share. Prior to the IPO launch, Premier Energies raised 846 crore from anchor investors, indicating strong interest in the offering.

During the 3 days of bidding the IPO received robust subscription and was bid 75 times overall. The issue received bids for 332.78 crore equity shares against 4.41 crore shares on offer. The retail category saw a subscription of 7.44 times, while Non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed by 50.98 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion received a subscription of 212.42 times, and the employee portion was subscribed 11.32 times.

Also Read | Baazar Style Retail IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?

About the IPO

The Premier Energies IPO featured a fresh issuance of 2.87 crore shares, raising 1,291.40 crore, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.42 crore shares, totaling 1,539.00 crore. Within the OFS, South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings LLC (SAGF II) sold off 2.68 crore equity shares, the South Asia EBT Trust divested 1,72,800 shares, and promoter Chiranjeev Singh Saluja offloaded 72 lakh shares.

Post-IPO, the promoters retain a 72.23 percent stake in the company, while the public holds 26.12 percent, inclusive of shares owned by SAGF II. An additional 1.65 percent of shares are held by employee trusts.

The share allocation for the IPO was structured with 50 percent reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 35 percent for retail investors. Employees were offered a 22 per share discount, with the minimum application size set at 33 shares, requiring a minimum investment of 14,850 for retail participants.

Also Read | Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Price band set at ₹66-70 per share; check details

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited served as the book-running lead managers for the Premier Energies IPO, with Kfin Technologies Limited acting as the registrar for the offering.

About the firm

Founded in April 1995, Premier Energies Limited is a key player in the solar energy industry, specializing in the manufacturing of integrated solar cells and panels. The company's diverse product range includes both monofacial and bifacial solar modules, along with EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and O&M (Operations and Maintenance) services. Premier Energies operates five cutting-edge manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Telangana.

In its red herring prospectus (RHP), Premier Energies highlights Websol Energy System Ltd. as its sole comparable peer, emphasizing its unique standing in the market.

Premier Energies recorded a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.71 percent in operating revenue between FY21 and FY23. The company's momentum surged in FY24, with revenue skyrocketing by 120 percent to 3,143 crore. This year also marked a significant turnaround for Premier Energies, as the company posted a strong profit of 231 crore, a sharp recovery from the 13.3 crore loss it reported the previous year.

Catch all live updates about the Premier Energies IPO listing here

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Solar 91 files DRHP at BSE to launch SME IPO worth ₹100 crore

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$5.8 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
57.5

2 of 7Read Full Story
22

3 of 7Read Full Story
378,841

4 of 7Read Full Story
$5 B

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹515 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
7.4%

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 09:59 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStellar listing! Premier Energies shares debut at ₹990 on NSE, a 120% premium to IPO price

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta

466.00
10:08 AM | 3 SEP 2024
2.7 (0.58%)

Bharat Electronics

297.90
10:08 AM | 3 SEP 2024
1 (0.34%)

Tata Steel

152.70
10:08 AM | 3 SEP 2024
-0.15 (-0.1%)

Adani Power

660.60
10:08 AM | 3 SEP 2024
-9.85 (-1.47%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kaynes Technology India

4,905.00
09:58 AM | 3 SEP 2024
248.05 (5.33%)

Prism Johnson

172.70
09:58 AM | 3 SEP 2024
7.5 (4.54%)

Jai Balaji Industries

993.00
09:58 AM | 3 SEP 2024
42.6 (4.48%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,567.35
09:58 AM | 3 SEP 2024
109.25 (4.44%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,829.000.00
    Chennai
    73,685.000.00
    Delhi
    73,541.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,829.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue