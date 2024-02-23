Stellar Market Entry: Thaai Casting lists at ₹186, 141% premium to IPO price
Thaai Casting makes robust debut on bourses at ₹185.90, soaring to ₹195.15 IPO oversubscribed 345.85 times, with strong response from retail and non-institutional buyers. Firm specializes in precision machining of automobile parts.
Thaai Casting share price made a strong debut on the bourses today, February 23, 2024, as the stock open at ₹185.90 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 141.55% to the issue price of ₹77. The stock surged further to hit an intraday high of ₹195.15 apiece.
