Stellar Market Entry: Thaai Casting lists at 186, 141% premium to IPO price

Thaai Casting makes robust debut on bourses at ₹ 185.90, soaring to ₹ 195.15 IPO oversubscribed 345.85 times, with strong response from retail and non-institutional buyers. Firm specializes in precision machining of automobile parts.

Thaai Casting share price made a strong debut on the bourses today, February 23, 2024, as the stock open at ₹185.90 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 141.55% to the issue price of ₹77. The stock surged further to hit an intraday high of ₹195.15 apiece.

The ₹47.20 crore SME IPO was open for subscription between February 15 and February 20, with a price band in the range of 73–77 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth 61.3 lakh shares.

The issue was overall subscribed to 345.85 times. The issue received a stellar response from retail investors whose portion set was subscribed to 467.94 times and a solid response from non-institutional buyers whose portion set was subscribed to 960 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed to 76 times, according to data on Trendlyne.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the issue for capital expenditure and general corporate purposes.

Thaai Casting Limited is an automobile auxiliary firm that specialises in precision machining of ferrous and non-ferrous materials, induction heating and quenching, and high-pressure die casting.

Its business model is firmly rooted in a B2B approach, catering to leading entities in the automotive components sector. The company's product portfolio encompasses a diverse range of automobile components, including engine mounting support brackets, transmission mounts, fork shaft and housing, armature, steering wheel, electrical connectors, YFG base frame (right-hand drive side/Left-hand drive side), housing, top cover, and more.

In terms of financials, the company reported revenue of ₹2,048.70 lakhs in FY21, which improved to ₹3,841.94 lakhs in FY22 and further to ₹4,911.64 lakhs in FY23.

Similarly, the profit after tax (PAT) followed a similar upward trend, rising from ₹40.33 lakhs in FY21 to ₹115.40 lakhs in FY22, and further to ₹503.71 lakhs in FY23. In H1FY24, the company reported revenue of ₹4,848.91 lakhs and a PAT of ₹860.93 lakhs.

