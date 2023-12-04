Stellar rally! Nifty 50 jumps 1,159 points in just 13 sessions
Nifty 50 gains 1.64% and establishes a new peak, while S&P BSE Sensex reaches a new record high. Nifty Auto, Nifty Infra, Nifty Energy, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Pharma also reach all-time highs.
The Indian benchmark indices surged to new record highs in Monday's trade following the decisive victory of the ruling party, BJP, in three out of four critical state elections. Mizoram election results are being announced today.
