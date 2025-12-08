Stellar IPO Listing! Ravelcare share price lists at ₹201 on BSE SME, surging 54.6% from issue price

Ravelcare IPO Listing: Ravelcare share price made a exceptional debut in the Indian stock market today, December 8. Ravelcare share price was listed on Monday at ₹201 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of 54.62% from its issue price of ₹130.

The Ravelcare IPO met Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹75 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹205 — translating to a premium of 57.69% over the upper end of the issue price band.

Ravelcare IPO Details Ravelcare made a stellar debut on the BSE SME on December 8, 2025, after successfully concluding its public issue. The IPO opened on December 1 and closed on December 3, with allotments finalised on December 4. The price band for the Ravelcare IPO had been set between ₹123 and ₹130 per share.

Ravelcare IPO witnessed exceptional subscription in the 3 days of bidding. It was subscribed 437.60x by the end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 463.13x, the NII portion was booked 752.16x, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 155.91x bids. The company received bids for 54.04 crore shares against 12.35 lakh shares on offer.

This ₹24.10 crore SME IPO consists solely of a fresh issue of 19 lakh equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component included.

Of the total proceeds, ₹11.5 crore has been earmarked for marketing and advertising initiatives to enhance brand visibility, while ₹7.8 crore will go toward setting up a new manufacturing facility at Mauje-Peth in Amravati. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate requirements.

Ahead of the IPO, the company announced on November 28 that it had secured ₹6.83 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO lot size has been set at 1,000 shares, and retail investors must apply for a minimum of 2 lots. At the top end of the price band— ₹130 per share—the minimum investment works out to ₹2.60 lakh.

Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager, with Kfin Technologies Ltd. acting as the registrar. SS Corporate Securities Ltd. has been appointed as the market maker.

About Ravelcare Established in 2018, Ravelcare is a digital-first beauty and personal care brand offering an extensive range of haircare, skincare and bodycare products. The company operates on a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model, supported by leading e-commerce marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms. This omnichannel strategy enables the brand to reach customers across India and key global markets, including the UAE, Australia, Canada, Germany, the US and Saudi Arabia.