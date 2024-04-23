Shares of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy continued their bullish run for the fifth straight trading session on Tuesday, surging nearly 10% to reach a new 52-week high of ₹679.40 apiece. This was also the stock's highest level since September 2019.

At present, the stock is just 9% away from its all-time high of ₹753.45 apiece, recorded in August 2019. So far this month, it has rallied by 27%, while year-to-date, it has surged by 55%.

The strong rally in recent sessions was attributed to the company's stellar performance in Q4 FY24 and for the full fiscal year of FY24. During the March quarter, the company showcased a robust financial recovery, posting a net profit of ₹1.40 crore due to increased income.

Also Read: Tejas Networks shares zoom over 15% on Q4 profit surge, hit new all-time high

This marks a significant turnaround from the net loss of ₹421.11 crore reported in the January–March period of the previous fiscal year 2022–23, as outlined in the company's exchange filing.

In Q4 FY24, the company's total income surged to ₹1,211.40 crore from ₹86.36 crore in the preceding year, indicating substantial growth. For the entire fiscal year 2023–24, the company reported a narrowing of its net loss to ₹210.79 crore from ₹1,174.96 crore in FY23.

On the EBITDA front, the company achieved a positive result of ₹54 crore in FY24, primarily driven by robust growth in the domestic EPC business. Total income rose to ₹3,120.79 crore in FY24 from ₹2,125.87 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

Also Read: Reliance share price trades flat after Q4 result; should you buy, sell or hold?

Moreover, in FY24, the company made significant progress in deleveraging its balance sheet, reducing total net debt to ₹116 crore from ₹1,966 crore in FY23. Additionally, there are no upcoming debt repayments until the third quarter of FY25, as confirmed by the company.

According to the company's investor presentation, the unexecuted order value stood at ₹8,084 crore as of March 2024, compared to ₹4,913 crore in March 2023. In FY24, the company secured total orders and LOUs for 13 projects worth ₹6,023 crore, indicating a substantial increase from the new order inflow of ₹4,387 crore in FY23.

Also Read: Bajaj Finance share price correction provides attractive entry point, says Emkay Global; sees 23% upside

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy is a leading global provider of end-to-end solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions, specialising in utility-scale solar power projects. The company manages all phases of project execution, from design and engineering to commissioning.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!