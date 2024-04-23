Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy extends rally, jumps 10% to 4-year high – here's why
Sterling & Wilson RE stock rallied 27% this month and 55% year-to-date on robust Q4 FY24 performance. It achieved positive EBITDA of ₹54 crore in FY24, while reducing net debt to ₹116 crore and securing orders worth ₹6,023 crore.
Shares of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy continued their bullish run for the fifth straight trading session on Tuesday, surging nearly 10% to reach a new 52-week high of ₹679.40 apiece. This was also the stock's highest level since September 2019.
