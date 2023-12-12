Sterling and Wilson share price hits 5% upper circuit on QIP launch
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy share price has jumped about 49 per cent in the last one year with stellar gains in November and December this year.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy share price continued witnessing traction for the second day as it jumped 5 per cent to hit their upper circuit as well as the 52-week high level of ₹443.85 in early trade on BSE on Tuesday, December 12, a day after the company announced the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.
