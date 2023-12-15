Sterling and Wilson share price jumps 5% to hit 52-week high on raising ₹1,500 crore via QIP
Sterling and Wilson share price has given decent returns this year. The stock is up more than 8% in one week and over 47% in the past one month. Year-to-date (YTD), Sterling and Wilson shares have gained over 63%.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy share price jumped 5% to hit a 52-week high in early trade on Friday after the company announced the completion of a fundraise of ₹1,500 crore through Qualified Institutions placement (QIP) route. Sterling and Wilson shares gained as much as 4.99% to a fresh 52-week high of ₹445.30 apiece on the BSE.
