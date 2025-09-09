Sterling and Wilson stock to be in focus on Wednesday as company secures ₹415 crore solar project order

Renewable solutions provider Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy informed investors through an exchange filing post-market hours on Tuesday that it had secured a significant order to set up a solar power project in Rajasthan.
According to the company’s press release, it received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from a leading private IPP for a BOS EPC package to develop a 300 MW AC / 420 MWp DC Solar PV Project, along with a 220/33 kV pooling substation in Rajasthan, India. The total contract value is approximately ₹415 crore, including O&M and taxes.
Commenting on the order win, Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, said, "We are excited to partner with a leading global renewable developer with huge growth plans in the domestic market and bag our first order from the private IPP market this fiscal. The order is a testament to our strong execution capabilities, and we continue to build on our gross order inflows, which have exceeded ₹2,400 crore this year."
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company offers EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar, and hybrid & energy storage solutions and has a total portfolio of over 22.8 GWp, including projects commissioned and under construction.
It also manages an operation and maintenance (O&M) portfolio of 9.3 GWp of solar power projects, including projects constructed by third parties. With operations across 28 countries, SWREL has a presence in India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas.
The company’s shares have lost significant value since hitting an all-time high of ₹828 apiece in May 2024. At the current trading price of ₹266, the stock has erased nearly 68% of its value from those peaks, having closed in the red in 12 of the last 15 months.
For the June quarter, the company reported a manifold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹39 crore, driven by higher revenue growth. Its revenue from operations rose to ₹1,761.63 crore in Q1FY26, up from ₹915.06 crore in the year-ago period.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.