Sterling and Wilson share price jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit of ₹516.35 on BSE in morning trade on Friday, March 22 ahead of its analyst meet. Sterling and Wilson share price opened at ₹513.85 against the previous close of ₹491.80 and soon jumped 5 per cent to hit its upper circuit limit.

In a BSE filing on March 19, the company announced that its officials would meet investors and analysts on Friday, March 22.

While the company did not mention the agenda for the meeting, experts are of the view that the company may discuss its growth outlook and fundraising plans with analysts.

Sterling and Wilson share price hit its upper circuit for the second consecutive session on Friday. In the previous session, the stock ended with a gain of 5 per cent at ₹491.80.

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, a Shapoorji Pallonji Group company, have been under selling pressure in March amid media reports of the company planning to sell a stake to manage debt.

However, the company in an exchange filing denied these reports.

Meanwhile, The Economic Times (ET) on March 20 reported, quoting company officials, that "Sterling and Wilson will raise ₹700 crore from a group of strategic investors through a stake sale in its data centre business".

"Sterling and Wilson will hive off the data centre business for this purpose. The company will use the proceeds from the stake sale to pare group debt as well as towards growth capital," the ET report said.

Mint has not been able to independently verify this news, and the company has not yet made an official announcement on the exchanges regarding this matter.

Another report from Bloomberg suggested that "Shapoorji Pallonji Group is in talks with lenders including state-run Power Finance Corp., seeking to raise as much as 200 billion rupees ($2.4 billion)".

Sterling and Wilson's share price hit its 52-week high of ₹646.95 on BSE on February 8. It has been witnessing profit booking after that. Currently trading at ₹516.35, the stock has seen a decrease of approximately 20 per cent from its 52-week high within about one-and-a-half months.

