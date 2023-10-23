Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy shares surge 5% as net loss narrows in Q2
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reported consolidated net loss of ₹54.51 crore in Q2FY24 as compared to a net loss of ₹299 crore in Q2FY23.
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy witnessed a 5% surge in its shares, reaching ₹289.85 in early trade on Monday, as the company's losses narrowed in the September quarter. At 10:00 AM, the stock was trading with a gain of 2.15% at ₹282 apiece.
