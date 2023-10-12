Midcap stocks hits over 3% upper circuit after firm inks pact with green hydrogen provider; do you own?
Shares of Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) gained more than three per cent on Thursday, October 12, after the company inked a deal with private green hydrogen solutions provider ‘Hygenco’ for the supply of green hydrogen to its manufacturing plants. Shares of the optical and digital solutions provider gained 3.49 per cent during the trading session after the announcement of the collaboration.
