Big Tech’s AI spending spree: Why Sterlite Tech could be the hidden winner
Madhvendra 8 min read 18 Feb 2026, 09:00 am IST
Summary
Amazon, Meta, Alphabet, and Microsoft are pouring $640B into AI data centres. Behind the GPUs and servers, a deeper shift is unfolding. Is Sterlite Tech the overlooked fibre backbone of this build-out?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Global data centre capacity will more than double to 219 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, from 82 GW in 2025, as per global consulting firm McKinsey's estimates. Of this, 156 GW alone will come from artificial intelligence (AI)-related workloads.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story