Sterlite Technologies share price rallies 11% on Data Centre solutions launch; small-cap stock jumps 30% in 15 sessions

Sterlite Technologies share price jumped over 11% on Monday after the company announced the launch of Data Centre solutions. Sterlite Technologies shares rallied as much as 11.33% to ₹92.80 apiece on the BSE.

Optical and digital solutions company, Sterlite Technologies announced the launch of a new generation of Data Centre solutions, ranging from cabling to end-to-end connectivity offerings.

“This new-age solution is engineered to meet the exact requirements of hyperscalers, colocation players, enterprises and telecom service providers to build agile, scalable, and sustainable Data Centre infrastructure,” Sterlite Technologies said in a release on June 16.

The company’s Data Centre solution includes high-performance fibre and copper cabling solutions designed for modern buildings, campuses, and data centres. Copper systems ensure reliable data, security, and AV connectivity, while the riser and campus fibre cabling support high-speed, low-latency networking for smart infrastructure, it added.

STL has partnered with Tech Data – India, a TD SYNNEX subsidiary, a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, to make STL solutions available in India.

“As the exclusive distributor for STL in India, Tech Data leverages its global presence to enhance market reach and support future expansion into other geographies,” said Bejoy Thekkekara, Senior Director, Networking, Tech Data India.

“Tech Data brings to the table supply chain efficiency, as well as essential financing support through our Tech Data Capital offering, empowering STL to thrive in a competitive landscape,” he added.

Sterlite Technologies Share Price Performance Sterlite Technologies share price has rallied 30% in the past 15 sessions, 20% in one month and 53% in three months. The small-cap stock has gained 6% in 2025 so far, and is down 9% in the past one year. While Sterlite Technologies shares have fallen 20% in two years, it has surged 125% in ten years.

At 10:25 AM, Sterlite Technologies share price was trading 10.97% higher at ₹92.49 apiece on the BSE.