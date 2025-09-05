Sterlite Technologies share price soars over 9% as unit launches low-diameter optical fibre cable

Shares of Sterlite Technologies, one of the largest manufacturers of optical fiber and optical fiber cables, surged 9.6% in intraday trade on Friday, September 05, reaching ₹111.57 apiece.

The rally followed the company’s announcement, via a regulatory filing on Thursday, that its US subsidiary had launched the world’s slimmest optical fiber for data center operators, hyperscalers, and telecom service providers in the United States.

According to the company, the Celesta Intermittent Bonded Ribbon (IBR) Cable provides high fiber density that packs 864 fibers in a cable diameter of only 11.7 mm, optimized for jetting in a 14 mm inner diameter duct.

"With a record jetting performance of 4,700 ft (1,500+ m) in under 20 minutes, this latest generation of IBR cable also employs STL’s state-of-the-art bend-insensitive HD G.657.A2 200-micron fiber with industry-standard sheathing to deliver best-in-class installation performance for our customers in the United States," the company said.

The company's IBR cable portfolio spans from 12F to an industry-leading 6912F and continues to expand. Over the past five years, the company said it has produced and delivered more than 10 million fkm to customers across Europe and the United States.

Speaking about this development, Dr. Badri Gomatam, CTO, STL, said, “Our breakthrough Celesta IBR cable is a testament to STL’s commitment to advanced engineering and customer-centric innovation. By delivering industry-leading fiber density and bend performance in a remarkably slim design, we’re empowering hyperscalers and data centers to scale up efficiently and sustainably laying the foundation for next-generation digital infrastructure.”

Sterlite Technologies share price recovers 100% from April lows The company’s shares have made a strong recovery following a sustained period of heavy sell-off that spanned over 2 years, which led the stock to touch a 5-year low of ₹53.43 apiece in April 2025. From those lows, it bounced back 107%. The stock is currently trading 63% lower than its all-time high of ₹307 apiece, which was recorded on January 18.

For the first quarter of FY26, the company reported revenues of ₹1,019 crore and EBITDA of ₹140 crore, a growth of 17% YoY and 94% YoY, respectively. The Optical Networking Business reported 18.6% revenue growth and 55.7% EBITDA growth as compared to Q1 FY25.