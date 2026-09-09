Sterlite Technologies shares: Over 740% returns in 2026 so far; stock hits 52-week high | What’s next for investors?

Sterlite Technologies share price today: Shares of Sterlite Technologies Limited hit a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday, September 9, amid investors optimism around the company’s growth plan over the next four to five years. The Pune-based fiber optics company has aimed to achieve a revenue growth of ₹20,000 crore by financial year 2029-30.

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The telecom technology stock has delivered a whopping 641% return in one year, and around 397% return in six months. The firm is targeting a ₹20,000 crore revenue growth for FY 29 under its ambitious project Lakshya. The company, under its Lakshya project, plans to be among the top five players.

Sterlite Technologies share price jumps 747% in 2026 so far; time to buy?

Sterlite Technologies stock breakout is supported by a clear positive structure, as the stock is trading comfortably above its 20-DMA, DMA, 50-DMA, 100-DMA and 200-DMA, according to Pravesh Gour , Sr. Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart

“From a technical perspective, ₹800–815 is the immediate support zone, followed by ₹750–765, while the earlier breakout zone around ₹680–700 has now become a major positional support area. On the upside, ₹900 is the immediate psychological resistance; a sustained close above ₹900 could open the way towards ₹950–1,000,” stated Pravesh Gour , Sr. Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

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The bullish trend has come as the price is sustaining well above rising major EMAs and is forming higher highs, highlighted by Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza. “The recent breakout is supported by strong volume, while RSI remains elevated, confirming momentum. Fresh entry can be considered on dips near ₹780–800, with support around ₹750 and upside towards ₹900,” stated Virat Jagad.

Sterlite Technologies stock prediction The long-term outlook for the stock remains constructive, stated Nishchal Jain, Quant Researcher, Share.Market by PhonePe, while warning that investors can see short-term price dynamics.

“Near-term price stabilization may be around ₹900– ₹920 target range, with upper-bound bullish projections approaching ₹1,000 as high-margin AI optical product deliveries scale up over the coming fiscal periods,” Jain added.

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Sterlite Technologies growth roadmap Optical TAM Expansion, Customer Co-development, Integrated Connectivity Solutions, and Tech-led Differentiation are among the key growth drivers for Sterlite Technologies. The optical and digital solutions provider is planning to expand capacity to 1.5x to enable the next phase of growth.

The company has planned to invest around ₹1,000 crore annually over the next financial years to expand performance, fiber and cable capacities by 50%. Establish a greenfield manufacturing facility for pre-terminated connectivity solutions in India, and committing 2% of annual revenue toward continuous technological innovation.

Sterlite Technologies share price history Sterlite Technologies share price rallied nearly 5% and hit an upper circuit of ₹867.75 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹44,594.65 crore at 1:23 pm on Wednesday, September 9. The stock had touched an intraday low of ₹795.60 per share and its 52-week high of ₹867.75 per share. The scrip dipped to its 52-week low of ₹84.65 per share on January 27, 2026. The stock has a return on equity (ROE) of 4.76%.

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The stock has surged around 21.55% in one week and around 35.6% in one month. The company scrip has delivered 396% return in six months and around 745% return in 2026 so far.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.