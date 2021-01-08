Still an opportunity for investors to enter financials on dips: Samco Securities

Currently, there is buying conviction in the FMCG, IT and pharma stocks but if inflation continues to rise then they may not perform well in the future. Also, if the movement in Bitcoin is any precursor for equity markets then one can expect a massive rally in metals, mining and real estate, industrials and cyclical stocks. The uncertain nature of the pandemic has disrupted many businesses; therefore, some traditional principles of investing are demanding a careful relook. Extended years of underperformance in cyclical, industrial and capital intensive industries may come out as winners for the next few years. Investors are therefore advised to bet on these themes in the equity market.