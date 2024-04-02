Stock Analysis: Amid real estate market boom, Sunteck Realty underperforms, down 4% this year; should you still buy?
Amid the overall surge in the real estate market, Sunteck Realty has emerged as the worst-performing stock in the sector, both over the past year and in the year-to-date (YTD) period of 2024.
Over the past year, the real estate market has experienced a remarkable surge, evidenced by a significant multibagger return in the realty index. This notable uptrend is primarily attributed to robust pre-sales figures reported by realty firms. The buoyancy in stock prices of real estate companies can be attributed to various factors, including announcements of upcoming projects, promising pre-sales figures, and expansions into new markets.
