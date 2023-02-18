Stock below ₹100 declares 24:100 bonus shares, scrip rallies 480% in 1 year
Small-cap firm Growington Ventures India Limited operates in the commercial services industry and has a market capitalization of ₹96.41 Cr. The company is involved in the import and export of fruits. The Board of Directors has approved the issuing of bonus shares in a 24:100 ratio, the company said on Friday.
