Stock below 100 declares 24:100 bonus shares, scrip rallies 480% in 1 year

Growington Ventures India said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors has approved “1. Increase in existing authorized share capital of the Company from Rs. 13,20,00,000/- (Rupees Thirteen Crores Twenty Lacs only) divided into 1,32,00,000 (One Crores Thirty Two Lacs) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each to Rs.16,20,00,000/- (Rupees Sixteen Crores Twenty Lacs only) divided into 1,62,00,000 (One Crores Sixty Two Lacs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each and subsequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to shareholder’s approval; 2. Issuance of fully paid -up Bonus Shares in the ratio of Twenty Four (24) Fully paid - up share for every Hundred (100) fully paid -up shares held, subject to shareholder’s approval."