Stock below ₹50 declares 1:2 bonus issue, scrip up 175% in 6 months2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 07:17 PM IST
- With a market valuation of ₹46.25 Cr, Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates as an SME in the pharmaceutical industry.
With a market valuation of ₹46.25 Cr, Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates as an SME in the pharmaceutical industry. By offering healthcare services, the company focuses on trading in API, pharmaceutical products, and medical equipment. Despite being a multibagger stock, the company has announced a 1:2 bonus issuance.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×