With a market valuation of ₹46.25 Cr, Achyut Healthcare Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates as an SME in the pharmaceutical industry. By offering healthcare services, the company focuses on trading in API, pharmaceutical products, and medical equipment. Despite being a multibagger stock, the company has announced a 1:2 bonus issuance.

“The Board considered and recommended to issue 46,72,500 (Forty-Six lacs Seventy-Two Thousands Five Hundreds) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each as bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. one new bonus Equity Share of ₹10/- each for every two existing fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each, subject to approval by the members and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals. The board has fixed the record date i.e. 25th April, 2023 for the purpose of issue of bonus shares to the eligible shareholders of the Company," said Achyut Healthcare in a stock exchange filing.

1:2 i.e. 1 bonus equity share of Rs.10/- each for every 2 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs.10/- each held as on the record date i.e. Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The bonus shares once allotted shall rank paripassu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing Equity Shares and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and other corporate action, recommended and declared after the new equity shares are allotted, according to Achyut Healthcare.

The company said its net revenue of ₹4.19 Cr in FY22 compared to ₹0.27 Cr in FY21 and its net expenses stood at ₹4.09 Cr in FY22 compared to ₹0.26 Cr in FY21. Achyut Healthcare said its net profit of ₹0.04 Cr during FY22 compared to ₹0.01 Cr during FY21 and its EPS stood at ₹0.15 in FY22 compared to ₹0.30 in FY21.

On Friday the shares of Achyut Healthcare closed on the BSE at a 5% upper circuit limit of ₹49.49 apiece level. The stock recorded a total volume average of 6,000 shares. It has produced a multibagger return over the past five years of 143.19% and a multibagger return over the past year of 134.00%. It has gained 87.82% YTD so far in 2023 and 174.94% for the past six months, which is a multibagger return. It has appreciated by 40.80% over the last month and 20.71% during the past five trading sessions. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹49.49 on (17/03/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹15.00 on (21/09/2022).

