Stock below 50 declares 1:2 bonus issue, scrip up 175% in 6 months

On Friday the shares of Achyut Healthcare closed on the BSE at a 5% upper circuit limit of ₹49.49 apiece level. The stock recorded a total volume average of 6,000 shares. It has produced a multibagger return over the past five years of 143.19% and a multibagger return over the past year of 134.00%. It has gained 87.82% YTD so far in 2023 and 174.94% for the past six months, which is a multibagger return. It has appreciated by 40.80% over the last month and 20.71% during the past five trading sessions. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹49.49 on (17/03/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹15.00 on (21/09/2022).