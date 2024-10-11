Stock Check: Divi’s Laboratories share price hits 52-week high; analysts see more upside after 55% rally YTD

  • Stock Check: Divi's Laboratories share price rose 12.02% this week, driven by Citi Research's 'buy' rating and a target price of 6,400. The stock hit a 52-week high of 6,106.50, with a year-to-date surge of over 55%.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published11 Oct 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Trade Now
Stock Check: Divi's Laboratories share price today surged nearly 3% to touch a 52-week high at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,106.50 apiece on BSE, the pharma stock opened at an intraday low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,952.05 per share.
Stock Check: Divi’s Laboratories share price today surged nearly 3% to touch a 52-week high at ₹6,106.50 apiece on BSE, the pharma stock opened at an intraday low of ₹5,952.05 per share. (Pixabay)

Stock Check: This week, Divi's Laboratories share price has garnered attention following Citi Research's initiation of a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, setting a target price of 6,400. Over the course of one week, Divi's Laboratories share price has experienced a 12.02% increase, and year-to-date (YTD), the stock has seen a significant surge of over 55%. Divi's Laboratories share price today surged nearly 3% to touch a 52-week high at 6,106.50 apiece on BSE, the pharma stock opened at an intraday low of 5,952.05 per share.

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa, highlighted that the immediate near-term hurdle for the Divi's Laboratories share price is around 6,150 as per retracements. If the stock manages to surpass that, then it can continue this rally up to 7,000 in midterm.

 

Also Read | TCS share price: Is this a stock to buy today after Q2 results 2024?

Preferred Pick in India Pharma

According to a recent report from Citi Research, Divi's Laboratories has established itself in the GLP-1 APIs, positioning the company for potential revenues exceeding US$800 million by CY30E. The report delves deeply into the landscape of Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to highlight this. Divi's Laboratories is expected to benefit significantly from the trend of supply chain diversification, as evidenced by the confidence shown by innovators in the company. This is reflected in the addition of new names such as Ribociclib and Upadacitinib to Divi's Laboratories' portfolio in the CS business.

The brokerage also noted that Eli Lilly, as the innovator, is experiencing high demand and is taking actions to broaden its supply chain. This is in line with the progress on the US Biosecure Act. Due to its ability to scale up at an industrial level, Divi's Laboratories has the potential to become a significant player. According to the brokerage, European contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) will still be important but might struggle to keep up with demand because of the high costs and difficulties in commercialising larger capacities.

"The US Biosecure Act (irrespective of its strictness) is expected to work as a catalyst for innovators to diversify supply chains. As more and more innovators show confidence in Divi's Laboratories, it has the potential to become a prominent player in chemistry-based CDMO projects, in our view," Citi Research said.

Also Read | IREDA shares: Should you Buy or sell the stock post Q2 results?

Valuations

Divi's Laboratories has seen a YTD increase of about 40% as per the brokerage's report (dated on October 8), attributed to advancements in the US Biosecure Act. It is currently trading approximately 20% higher than its historical premium over NSE Pharma.

We assign 40x EV/EBITDA multiple to the company’s Sept’26E EBITDA to arrive at target price of 6,400. Our target multiple (40x) is c30% premium to the company’s past 5-yr mean and we believe valuations are likely to continue to remain elevated for the stock as global innovators are diversifying their supply base and it’s apparent that Divi's Laboratories is turning out to be one of the key beneficiaries,” the brokerage said.

Also Read | Transformers & Rectifiers stock hits 5% upper circuit on stellar Q2 results

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock Check: Divi’s Laboratories share price hits 52-week high; analysts see more upside after 55% rally YTD

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

206.20
12:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
18.45 (9.83%)

Tata Steel share price

161.00
12:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
1.35 (0.85%)

Axis Bank share price

1,170.25
12:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-13.5 (-1.14%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

130.45
12:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
1.05 (0.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Page Industries share price

45,688.00
12:46 PM | 11 OCT 2024
1552.7 (3.52%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,074.00
12:43 PM | 11 OCT 2024
133.5 (2.25%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

855.85
12:48 PM | 11 OCT 2024
13.8 (1.64%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,832.05
12:48 PM | 11 OCT 2024
22.05 (1.22%)
More from 52 Week High

Cummins India share price

3,588.00
12:46 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-193.35 (-5.11%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

1,075.40
12:47 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-44 (-3.93%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,144.40
12:46 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-39.4 (-3.33%)

EPL share price

262.15
12:47 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-8.25 (-3.05%)
More from Top Losers

Bandhan Bank share price

206.05
12:48 PM | 11 OCT 2024
18.3 (9.75%)

Triveni Turbines share price

794.10
12:46 PM | 11 OCT 2024
49.85 (6.7%)

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

218.65
12:47 PM | 11 OCT 2024
12.65 (6.14%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

80.86
12:47 PM | 11 OCT 2024
4.58 (6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,645.00-50.00
    Chennai
    76,651.00-50.00
    Delhi
    76,803.00-50.00
    Kolkata
    76,655.00-50.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.