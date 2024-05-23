Stock Check: Down over 40% from the IPO price, should you buy Star Health now? Here's what experts say
Star Health and Allied Insurance shares have been underperforming since their December 2021 debut, trading now at ₹539.30 apiece, over 40% lower than the IPO price.
Since their tepid debut in December 2021, shares of Star Health & Allied Insurance have continued to underperform, failing to reach their IPO price of ₹900. As of the close on May 22, the stock remains significantly below this benchmark, trading at ₹539.30 — over 40 percent lower than its initial offering price.
