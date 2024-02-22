Stock Check: JSW Infra jumps almost 100% from IPO price in 5 months; should you still buy?
Currently trading at around ₹236, the newly listed JSW Infra has surged almost 100 percent jump from its IPO price of ₹119 in less than 5 months. Technical and fundamental experts suggest if you should still buy the infra stock.
Infra space has been in focus on the back of the expansion of capex outlay in the Interim Budget 2024. The $1.45 trillion investment in infrastructure projects over the next five years represents a significant commitment by the Indian government to modernize and develop the country's infrastructure. This substantial investment has the potential to drive economic growth, create jobs, improve connectivity, and enhance the overall quality of life for citizens. This has increased focus on infra sector stocks. JSW Infra is one such stock to benefit from it.
