Stock Check: KFIN Technologies share price slumps 25% in 3 days. How to trade now?

Stock Check: KFIN Technologies share price declined by almost 11% during Wednesday's trading, marking a continued drop for the third day in a row as it has lost 25% in total over this three-day period. KFIN Technologies share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹1,034.80 apiece on NSE, and the stock touched an intraday low of ₹922.65 per share. KFIN Technologies share price has fallen nearly 40% from 52 week high of 1,641.4 recorded in December 30, 2024.

Market analysts point out that the stock has made a significant reversal from the 900 mark and experienced robust buying at this point. After encountering over 40% in selling from its highest point, it has now stabilized close to a key demand zone. Analysts indicate that they foresee additional selling pressure, and the existing prices present a favourable buying opportunity for the stock along with a stringent stop-loss strategy.

Another element at play is the market sentiment, as the Indian stock market has faced considerable strain lately, with the Sensex dropping nearly 2,300 points within just five days, according to analysts. This abrupt decline is mainly due to heavy selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), which commenced in October 2024, resulting in a withdrawal exceeding ₹2.75 lakh crore, as per experts.

What's the road ahead ? Sachin Gupta, Senior Research Analyst at 5paisa highlighted that on the daily chart, the stock has confirmed the breakdown of the Head & Shoulders pattern around the 1,025 level and has traded below it, indicating a bearish move in the near term. Additionally, the stock formed a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern on February 10th and has continued to decline, further suggesting bearish momentum. Furthermore, the stock has also slipped below the 200-day EMA, with a negative crossover in the RSI, supporting the downside move.

“Based on this technical structure, we expect further selling pressure in KFIN Technologies. On the downside, it has support around 800, while resistance is at 1,150 on the upside,” added Gupta.

Further, Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd explained that the stock is down nearly 25% in its last three trading sessions. Technically, it has touched major support mark of 930 and showing good signs of reversal from lower levels, we feel that 920 should serve as a major SL and upside can go towards 1,050 and 1,100 odd levels once back up again. Good risk reward ratio at current levels make a good buy strategy on the stock with strict stoploss.

Dr. Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research, Religare Broking stated that the stock has recently taken strong reversal from the level of 900 and witnessed strong buying at this level. It has faced selling of more than 40% from its peak and now settled near strong demand zone within 900-930. The current price action on daily chart suggests the stock can give a short term pull back to the level of 1,060, while the resistance is placed at 1,080-1,100 for further upside.

Q3 Results KFin Technologies announced a 35% increase in profit after tax to ₹90.18 crore for the three months ending December 2024. The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹66.83 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, according to a statement from KFin Technologies. In the October-December quarter of the current financial year (FY25), revenue from operations reached ₹290 crore, reflecting a growth of 32.6% compared to ₹218.72 crore in the corresponding period last year.

