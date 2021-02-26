Stock futures point to tepid recovery after tech selloff

US stock futures wobbled Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its worst week in a month following a sharp selloff in technology stocks.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 wavered between tepid gains and losses. The index ended Thursday down almost 2% for the week. Contracts linked to the Nasdaq-100 edged down 0.4% on Friday, suggest that tech stocks may continue to retreat. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were also choppy.

A wave of selling in U.S. government bonds on Thursday, combined with the Nasdaq Composite’s biggest fall since October, took some investors by surprise.

Yields on U.S. Treasurys, considered among the safest assets to own, have been rising as money managers bet on a rapid economic rebound and pushed more funds into stocks and riskier assets. But the improving returns from bonds has also led to the view that technology stocks’ valuations are too high.

In the longer term, investors say that the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and a fresh fiscal stimulus package from President Biden’s administration will bolster the economic recovery.

“The fundamental picture is robust. It may even be more robust compared to before" the vaccine rollout, said Wei Li, head of investment strategy for BlackRock’s exchange-traded fund and index investments for Europe, Middle East and Africa. “Once the yield levels stabilize, risk assets could still do well."

Ms. Li said her group remains bullish about stocks. Thursday’s selloff in the broader stock market could entice some investors to begin buying again, she said.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked down to 1.475%, from 1.513% on Thursday, when it hit its highest closing level in a year.

The pace of the recent rise in bond yields, which climb when prices fall, has tempered investors’ appetite for technology stocks. Higher bond yields are also prompting concern that the Federal Reserve may increase interest rates sooner than investors had anticipated, which could potentially boost borrowing costs and weigh on economic growth.

“What has happened in recent weeks is the markets have had to reprice expectations of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes," said Dwyfor Evans, head of macro strategy for the Asia-Pacific region at State Street Global Markets in Hong Kong.

He said the pickup in bond yields would have a knock-on effect on areas such as corporate lending and mortgage rates. “That is why equities will come under pressure here, because rising yields will have some impact on the real [economy] and earnings might have to slow," Mr. Evans said.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.3%. Investors view the dollar as a safe asset, and increase demand for it when the stock market declines.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 ticked down 0.4%. The index for the technology sector dropped 1.1%.

In Asia, most major stock benchmarks ended the day sharply lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 4%, its biggest one-day decline since April. China’s CSI 300 Index, South Korea’s Kospi Composite, and Australia’s S&P / ASX 200 each fell more than 2%. The Hang Seng Index retreated more than 3%.

“Given the market has already rallied over the past 10 months, you are seeing quite a bit of profit-taking," said Ken Wong, a portfolio manager at Eastspring Investments. Mr. Wong said rising borrowing costs were causing some investors to unwind positions bought using debt, while expensive valuations were also fueling caution.

Some of the biggest declines were in highflying technology shares. Samsung Electronics fell 3.3% while SoftBank Group and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. both dropped more than 4.5%.

Some Asia-Pacific bond markets followed Thursday’s U.S. selloff: Australian benchmark yields rose to 1.87%, the highest since 2019.

In Japan, 10-year yields have also hit multiyear highs this week, albeit from a low base. They stood at 0.15% by late afternoon Friday in Tokyo. Since 2016, the Bank of Japan has kept 10-year rates at around zero under its yield-curve control policy, though in recent years it has permitted rates to overshoot or undershoot by as much as 0.2 percentage points.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

