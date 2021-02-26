Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stock futures point to tepid recovery after tech selloff
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped 4%, its biggest one-day decline since April

Stock futures point to tepid recovery after tech selloff

3 min read . 05:14 PM IST Caitlin Ostroff,Xie Yu, The Wall Street Journal

The S&P 500 is on track for its worst week in a month after bond yields rose sharply, damping appetite for technology shares and riskier assets

US stock futures wobbled Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its worst week in a month following a sharp selloff in technology stocks.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 wavered between tepid gains and losses. The index ended Thursday down almost 2% for the week. Contracts linked to the Nasdaq-100 edged down 0.4% on Friday, suggest that tech stocks may continue to retreat. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were also choppy.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.