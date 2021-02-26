Stock futures point to tepid recovery after tech selloff

Stock futures point to tepid recovery after tech selloff3 min read . 05:14 PM IST
The S&P 500 is on track for its worst week in a month after bond yields rose sharply, damping appetite for technology shares and riskier assets
US stock futures wobbled Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its worst week in a month following a sharp selloff in technology stocks.
Futures tied to the S&P 500 wavered between tepid gains and losses. The index ended Thursday down almost 2% for the week. Contracts linked to the Nasdaq-100 edged down 0.4% on Friday, suggest that tech stocks may continue to retreat. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were also choppy.
