Stock futures rise as earnings season ramps up
- Bank of America, PepsiCo and UnitedHealth Group report earnings before the market open
U.S. stock futures rose as blue-chip companies reported earnings and investors awaited economic data that would indicate the state of consumer spending and the labor market.
Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.5%. Contracts for the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%. Futures for the technology-heavy Nasdaq-100 were up 0.6%, indicating tech shares may recover some ground after the index fell 1.3% Wednesday.
