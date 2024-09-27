Stock in focus: AG Dynamics to Minerva Ventures — five FIIs buy stake in this multibagger small-cap stock

  • Stock Market Today- MOS Utility Ltd share price remains in focus as five FIIs have picked stake in this small-cap stock. The stock price of MOS Utility has more than doubled since July 2024 lows and grown almost four folds in the last one year, giving multibagger returns to investors.

Ujjval Jauhari
Published27 Sep 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Multibagger MOS Utility in focus as at least 5 FII have taken stake in this small cap stock
Multibagger MOS Utility in focus as at least 5 FII have taken stake in this small cap stock

Stock Market Today: MOS Utility Ltd share price is in focus on Friday, September 27 as five foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have picked a stake in the small-cap stock.

MOS Utility share price has more than doubled since July 2024 lows and almost grown 4 folds in the last one year, hence giving multibagger returns to the investors

 

FII pick up stakes

As per bulk deals data available on NSE, five FIIs, namely Saint Capital Fund, AG Dynamic Funds Ltd., Minerva Ventures Fund, Nexpact Ltd. and Bridge India Fund, picked up stakes in MOS Utility Ltd on 26 September 2024. 

Saint Capital Fund picked up 15,40,000 shares, AG Dynamic Funds picked up 2,69,600 shares, while Bridge India Fund picked up 5,49,600 shares.

Recently, MOS Utility's share price has also remained in focus as it entered into a share subscription/share purchase agreement to acquire 51% equity shares of Samvriddhi Inclusive Growth Network Private Limited. Samvriddhi Inclusive Growth Network is engaged in the business of providing financial inclusion and financial services etc. related services on a pan India basis through its network of agents.

 

MOS Utility Limited provides a variety of fintech and utility payment solutions services to businesses and consumers. As per the block deal data, Minerva Ventures Fund and Saint Capital Fund acquired a stake in MOS Utility at an average price of 285.94 and 285, respectively.

MOS is associated with renowned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui to amplify its mission of financial inclusion. Helped by this strategic collaboration, MOS aims to highlight the convenience and accessibility of its financial services, showcasing how they cater to the diverse needs of individuals across India. Siddiqui's relatable and humble personality seamlessly aligns with MOS’s customer-centric approach, resonating with the masses, according to the company.

By tapping into his massive fan following spanning urban and rural India, MOS seeks to bridge the financial divide, promoting economic empowerment and social mobility.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

First Published:27 Sep 2024, 09:03 AM IST
