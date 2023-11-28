Stock in focus: After stock split in 1:10 ratio in July 2023, Akshar Spintex stock is in focus today as board of directors of the company is soon going to consider and approve proposal for issuance of bonus shares , interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 and buyback of shares. The spun cotton yarn maker company informed Indian stock market bourses about the board meeting and said that the meeting has been scheduled on 15th December 2023.

Akshar Spintex bonus shares, buyback of shares

The dividend paying stock informed Indian stock market exchanges about the board meeting date citing, "We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday – 15th December 2023….. to transact the following agenda along with other businesses as mentioned in notice of the Board Meeting of the Company and any other Business with the permission of the Chair: 1] To consider the proposal of Bonus Issue. 2] To consider the proposal of Bonus Issue. 3] To consider and approve the buyback of shares."

"This is to further inform that, as per Regulation 9 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading (the "Code of Conduct"), the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday – 28th November 2023, till the end of 48 hours from the conclusion of the meeting of the Board i.e., Sunday 17th December 2023, both days inclusive, for the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives. The Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall reopen on Monday 18th December 2023. Accordingly, all Connected Persons / Designated Persons Secretarial Department and their immediate relatives are advised not to deal in the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of Trading Window," the dividend paying stock added.

Akshar Spintex stock split 2023

This would be another major corporate action taking place in the compnay in 2023. Prior to this, this cotton yarn maker company traded ex-split on 31st July 2023 for stock subdivision in 1:10 ratio.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

