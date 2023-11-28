Stock in focus: Akshar Spintex to consider bonus shares, interim dividend, buyback of shares
Stock in focus: Akshar Spintex traded ex-split on 31st July 2023 for stock split in 1:10 ratio
Stock in focus: After stock split in 1:10 ratio in July 2023, Akshar Spintex stock is in focus today as board of directors of the company is soon going to consider and approve proposal for issuance of bonus shares, interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 and buyback of shares. The spun cotton yarn maker company informed Indian stock market bourses about the board meeting and said that the meeting has been scheduled on 15th December 2023.
