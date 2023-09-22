Stock in focus: ICICI Bank share price likely to be in focus as it buys a 10% stake in Quantum CorpHealth1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 08:40 AM IST
ICICI Bank share price hit its 52-week high of ₹1,008.70 on BSE on July 24 this year. As of September 21 close, it is down about 2 per cent from its 52-week high level. ICICI Bank buys a 10 per cent stake in Quantum CorpHealth.
ICICI Bank share price is likely to be in focus on Friday (September 22) as a day ago on September 21 it informed exchanges that it had entered into an agreement for the investment of about ₹5 crore in Quantum CorpHealth.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started