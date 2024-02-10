Stock in focus: Multibagger entertainment stock Balaji Telefilms declares ₹214 crore fundraise
Q3 results 2024: Balaji Telefilms Ltd reports cost of production at ₹101.70 crore in Q3FY24, with YoY gross margins growing from ₹29.70 crore to ₹36.60 crore
Stock in focus: Balaji Telefilms shares will be in focus on Monday as the entertainment company has declared fundraise via issuance of warrants. The board of directors of the company considered and approved proposal for issuance of up to 2,38,83,930 warrants on a preferential basis. The company board also approved warrant price at ₹89.60 apiece and rise up to ₹214,00,00,128 or ₹214 crore. The company board took this decision while considering the unaudited financial results for the October to December 2023 quarter
